The Rev. Cecil Williams, who turned San Francisco’s Glide Church into a refuge for many, has died
By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ
Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Rev. Cecil Williams, who with his late wife turned Glide Church in San Francisco into a world-renowned haven for poor, homeless and marginalized people, has died. He was 94. Williams advocated for civil rights and social justice. His work drew the attention of celebrities, politicians, and businessmen, including Oprah Winfrey and Warren Buffett. Williams and his late wife, Janice Marikitami, transformed the church with Sunday services that included a jazz band and a gospel choir and with outreach programs that helped thousands. He died Monday at his home in San Francisco. A cause of death was not given.