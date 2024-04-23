Suspect in break-in at Los Angeles mayor’s official residence charged with burglary, vandalism

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 29-year-old suspect in a break-in at the home of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has been charged with burglary and vandalism. Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón says Ephraim Matthew Hunter, a Los Angeles resident, is charged with a felony count of first-degree residential burglary and a felony count of vandalism. Gascón says investigators believe Hunter was “targeting” the mayor but did not know why. Gascón says Hunter shattered a glass door early Sunday morning to gain entry to the mayor’s official residence near downtown. The mayor, her daughter, son-in-law and grandchild were in the home at the time. They were not injured.

