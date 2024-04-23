Richmond Mayor Stoney drops Virginia governor bid, he will run for lieutenant governor instead

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney says he’s dropping his bid for Virginia governor in 2025 and will instead run for lieutenant governor. Stoney said Tuesday he believes the best way to ensure Virginia families get the change they deserve is for the Democratic party to avoid a damaging primary. When Stoney entered the gubernatorial race in December, it set up a Democratic nomination contest with U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is term-limited. No Republicans have announced a bid, but Attorney General Jason Miyares and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears are seen as likely contenders.

