Police say Oklahoma man fatally shot his 3 sons, including 2 children, his wife and himself

Police say a man fatally shot three of his sons, including two children, and his wife then himself in their home in southwest Oklahoma City. Police Sgt. Gary Knight says police found the five dead Monday morning after a fourth son, who is 10, called the police. Knight said Tuesday that 42-year-old Jonathan Candy is believed to have killed 39-year-old Lindsay Candy; 18-year-old Dylan Candy; 14-year-old Ethan Candy; and 12-year-old Lucas Candy. He says Candy then turned the gun on himself. Knight says he doesn’t know a motive for the killings or why the youngest child was spared.

