NYU responds to protests with plywood wall; Mayor Adams says outside agitators may be stirring things up

NEW YORK, NY (WCBS) — A plywood wall now blocks NYU’s Gould Plaza after police arrested several protesters Monday, amid pro-Palestinian demonstrations sweeping campuses across the country.

Security remains tight around campus Tuesday, and it’s unclear if the protesters will return.

The NYPD said 120 people were taken into custody Monday, and four of them face criminal charges. Police also said protesters threw objects, including bottles, at officers during the arrests.

The clash came days after police arrested more than 100 demonstrators at Columbia University, sparking other schools to stage similar protests in solidarity.

Students and faculty set up a pro-Palestinian encampment Monday in Gould Plaza, outside NYU’s Stern School of Business in Lower Manhattan. After several hours, university officials said the barricades were breached, and they “asked for assistance from the NYPD.” Police in riot gear then moved in, taking down tents and taking people into custody.

“It could’ve lasted longer, the way Columbia’s did, without there being a confrontation,” one person said Tuesday on campus. “I would say I’m not surprised with how NYU handled things.”

“People have things to do around campus. I feel like, if you’re going to host a protest, you should host it in a spot that’s not so busy and dependent upon students’ classes, because the Stern Building is right here,” another person added.

School officials have not said why the wooden barrier was installed.

“We will continue to support individuals’ right to freedom of expression, and, as we have said since October, the safety of our students and maintaining an equitable learning environment remain paramount,” NYU said in a statement Monday night.

Some campus protests may be being infiltrated by outside agitators, Mayor Adams says New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he believes that some of those protesting are outside agitators.

“We strongly believe that is the case right now. That there are people who are here – they latch on to any protest. To see our police officers having bottles thrown at them, chairs,” Adams said. “The number of bottles that were thrown, chairs thrown at them. People who peacefully protest an issue, they’re not throwing bottles and chairs.”

Adams said some people have come to “aggravate” the situation and “to use this to cause violence in our city, and we’re going to seek them out. And we’re going to identify them.”

“Why is everybody’s tent the same? Was there a fire sale on those tents? There’s some organizing going on. There’s a well-concerted organizing effort, and what’s the goal of that organizing? That’s what we need to be asking ourselves,” Adams said. “We can’t have outside agitators come in and be disruptive to our city. Someone wanted something to happen at that protest at NYU, and police officers didn’t respond to it.”

Chopper 2 flew over Columbia University’s great lawn early Tuesday morning, where pro-Palestinian demonstrators camped out in tents overnight. The demonstration started last Wednesday and is now in its seventh day.

The university switched to remote learning Monday to deescalate tensions on campus, as Jewish students have reported feeling unsafe, especially heading into the Passover holiday.

School officials say all classes on the Morningside campus will offer a hybrid option for the rest of the semester, which ends Monday.

“Safety is our highest priority as we strive to support our students’ learning and all the required academic operations,” the Office of the Provost posted online. “It’s vital that teaching and learning continue during this time.”

Campus access has been restricted, and officers remain stationed outside several entrances. Students who opted to attend in-person Tuesday said the situation is making it difficult to focus on their upcoming exams.

“It is pretty disheartening to see all this on campus, I will say. I think a lot of people are misguided. And at the same time, I’m kind of confused because, I mean being here at Columbia, I mean I have so much work and I know a lot of these students do, as well,” one student told CBS New York. “I have a part-time job, I wouldn’t be able to be in this long, not making money and keeping up with my studies.”

Some protesters have joined the calls for University President Minouche Shafik to resign, while others worry whoever replaces her would take more aggressive action. In her latest statement to students and staff, the president wrote, “Let’s sit down and talk and argue and find ways to compromise on solutions.”

