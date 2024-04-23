Lithuanian soprano Asmik Grigorian makes belated Metropolitan Opera debut as Madame Butterfly

NEW YORK (AP) — Opera singer Asmik Grigorian is at the peak of her career, but there’s one major opera venue she hasn’t yet performed at — New York’s Metropolitan Opera. That changes Friday when Grigorian will take the stage in the title role of “Madame Butterfly,” a role she’s earned acclaim for from fellow performers and critics alike. Grigorian is very familiar with the Met — both her parents were opera singers and she accompanied them to performances there. Grigorian had to retrain her voice after overextending it earlier in her career, but in recent years she has been considered one of opera’s top sopranos.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.