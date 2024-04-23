Jelly Roll’s wife, Bunnie XO, says bullying over his weight drove the star off social media

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Bunnie XO is not happy with how her husband, singer Jelly Roll, has been treated on the internet.

In a clip from “Dumb Blonde” podcast shared on TikTok, she said the celebrated country artist “got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f**king weight.”

“And that makes me want to cry because he is the sweetest angel baby,” Bunnie XO said. “My husband doesn’t show it to you guys but I’m gonna have a very vulnerable moment here. It hurts him.”

The podcaster said she disagrees with those who believe they can say anything and they say, “Well you’re a celebrity, you’re supposed to be able to handle it” and advises “Don’t bully people because you never know where they are mentally.”

The couple married in 2016 after meeting the year prior at one of his concerts.

Last year Jelly Roll told Billboard that his wife was “a beacon of change in my life,” praising her for helping him with his two children from other relationships.

“You’re talking about a woman that came in and took a child that was soon to be born and a child that [we were] soon to have full custody of,” he told the publication. “I would have never got custody of my daughter without her. I wouldn’t have had the stability or the money.”

Jelly Roll recently told People that he’s lost more than 70 pounds as he prepares to participate in a 5k race.

