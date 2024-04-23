Google fires more workers who protested its deal with Israel

An activist group says Google fired at least 20 more workers in the aftermath of protests over technology the company is supplying the Israeli government amid the Gaza war. It said that brings the total number of terminated staff to 50. It’s the latest sign of internal turmoil at the tech giant centered on “Project Nimbus,” a $1.2 billion contract signed in 2021 for Google and Amazon to provide the Israeli government with cloud computing and artificial intelligence services. Workers held sit-in protests last week at Google offices in New York and Sunnyvale, California. The company responded by calling police, who made arrests.

