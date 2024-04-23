Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescues two mountain lions at Southwest reservoir

BAYFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) shared a wildlife rescue story where two yearling mountain lions were stuck in the spillway at Vallecito Reservoir. This is near Durango in the southwest part of the state.

CPW says that the irrigation dam was about to be opened when a worker saw the two mountain lions. CPW was then called to respond.

According to CPW, the release of water likely would have drowned the two young lions. The decision to delay the dam opening gave CPW officers a chance to rescue the lions.

CPW says that District Wildlife Manager Ty Smith wanted to avoid darting the mountain lions if possible. He decided to dangle a rope in front of the kittens to see if by chance they’d grab onto it and he could lift it out. One of them did!

The first mountain lion held onto the rope all the way to the top of the spillway barrier and quickly ran off into the woods. The second lion, however, wouldn’t hold onto the rope and ran down the spillway all the way to where the Los Pinos River continues below the dam.

CPW says that the second lion was unwilling to swim to reach the bank. The young lion continued to pace around at the water’s edge and moved into a corner of the spillway. Officer Smith then climbed into the spillway with a rope, still hoping to avoid darting the lion.

After a brief standoff, Officer Smith was able to get the lion interested in the rope.

With the lion interested in the rope, CPW staff were also able to use a catch pole, lift the lion over the concrete wall, and quickly release it.

After briefly hiding under a truck, the mountain lion ran off in the same direction as its sibling.