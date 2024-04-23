Broward School Board to discuss rollout of metal detectors in schools at Tuesday meeting

By Teri Hornstein

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WFOR) — The Broward School Board will discuss the rollout of walk-through metal detectors across the district during a meeting on Tuesday.

The safety initiative will begin as a pilot program at two schools over the summer and then steadily scale up as the district does what it can to keep weapons off school campuses.

J.P. Taravella High School in Coral Springs and Charles W. Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines are the two pilot schools. The school district said doing it this way gives the security staff time to refine the rollout before expanding to eight additional schools for the next school year. The ultimate goal is for every high school and middle school in the district to have metal detectors by the 2025- 2026 school year, at least three in each school.

CBS News Miami partner The Miami Herald reported that in the 2022-2023 school year, Broward County saw 220 weapons-related incidents, about four percent of those involved guns.

The school district said there’s another benefit to walk-through metal detectors, the reduction in vape pens.

The total cost of implementing metal detectors at the ten initial schools is $540,000.

