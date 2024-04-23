Arizona Democrats attempt to repeal the state’s 19th century abortion ban
For a third straight week, Democrats at the Arizona Legislature are attempting to repeal the state’s near-total ban on abortions after a court concluded the state can enforce the long-dormant law that permits the procedure only to save a patient’s life. Republicans have used procedural votes to block earlier repeal efforts after the court revived the law that predates Arizona’s statehood and provides no exceptions for survivors of rape or incest. The ruling also suggested doctors could be prosecuted under the 1864 law, which carries a sentence of two to five years in prison for anyone who assists in an abortion.