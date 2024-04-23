Abortion returns to the spotlight in Italy 46 years after it was legalized

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni’s far-right-led government wants to allow anti-abortion groups access to women considering ending their pregnancies. That’s reviving tensions around abortion in Italy 46 years after it was legalized in the overwhelmingly Catholic country. Meloni campaigned on a slogan of “God, fatherland and family” but has insisted she won’t roll back the 1978 law legalizing abortion and merely wants to implement it fully. But she has also prioritized encouraging women to have babies to reverse Italy’s demographic crisis. Italy’s birthrate, already one of the lowest in the world, reached a record low last year. The left-wing opposition fears abortion rights are threatened.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.