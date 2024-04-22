Tunisian Jews scale back annual pilgrimage to ancient synagogue because of security concerns
By MASSINISSA BENLAKEHAL
Associated Press
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Jewish Tunisians who organize an annual pilgrimage to one of the world’s oldest synagogues are planning a scaled-down event next month. They cite concerns about security less than a year after a deadly shooting there shook their community. Thousands regularly make the journey to Djerba to celebrate the Jewish holiday Lag B’Omer. The North African island is where many of Tunisia’s remaining 1,500 Jews reside. But this year, the community has decided to limit them to the 26-century-old El-Ghriba synagogue instead of the island-wide events traditionally held.