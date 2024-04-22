Trump could avoid trial this year on 2020 election charges. Is the hush money case a worthy proxy?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump faces serious charges in two separate cases over whether he attempted to subvert the Constitution by overturning the results of a fair election and illegally remain in power. Yet it’s a New York case centered on payments to silence an adult film star that might provide the only legal reckoning this year on whether he tried to undermine a pillar of American democracy. Prosecutors are trying to sell their case as one of election interference, an idea Trump’s attorneys roundly dismiss. Some legal experts are dubious about attempting to tie a record-keeping case to manipulating an election.

