Police in Greece raid homes and detain dozens in crackdown on deadly soccer violence

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police in Greece have raided multiple homes in Athens and detained dozens of suspects in a crackdown on soccer violence that led to the death of a police officer in December. Police say the raids on homes and vehicles started late Sunday and continued Monday. The police officer died after being hit by a flare during violence between rival fans at a volleyball game in Athens. Violent soccer fans often choose lightly policed events in other sports to confront rivals.

