Philippine troops kill 12 suspected Muslim rebels in clash that wounded seven soldiers

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine troops have killed the leader of a small Muslim rebel group and eleven of his men blamed for past bombings and extortion in a clash in the country’s south. Seven soldiers were wounded in the hourlong gunbattle Monday against members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in a marshy hinterland in Datu Saudi Ampatuan town in Maguindanao del Sur province, Brig. Gen. Jose Vladimir Cagara said Monday. Cagara said a key commander of the rebel group, Mohiden Animbang, was killed, along with his brother, Saga Animbang and 10 other suspected militants. About a dozen of their firearms were recovered from the battle scene.

