Oklahoma police say 5 found dead in home, including 2 children

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City police are investigating the deaths of five people, including at least two children, inside a home on the city’s southwest side. Police Sgt. Gary Knight says someone called police Monday morning to report finding five bodies inside the home. Knight says all five were killed, but declined to elaborate further. He says officers who arrived on the scene backed out of the home after determining the five were dead. He says investigators are currently obtaining a search warrant to begin processing the scene for evidence.

