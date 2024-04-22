No charges yet in weekend crash that killed 2 siblings at Michigan birthday party

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Investigators in Michigan need more time to collect information before charges are filed in the deaths of two young siblings who were killed by a suspected drunken driver at a birthday party. The Monroe County prosecutor says he anticipates charges Tuesday. A 66-year-old woman drove into the Swan Creek Boat Club in Berlin Township, killing an 8-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother at a Saturday birthday party attended by children and parents. Another sibling was among others with severe injuries. There was no update on their conditions Monday.

