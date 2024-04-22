No charges after group pulled black bear cubs out of a tree in Ashville

By JD Franklin III

Click here for updates on this story

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — Charges will not be filed against a group of people caught on video in Ashville pulling two bear cubs out of a tree. A spokesperson for the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said officers made this decision because the cubs were immediately released.

On Tuesday, NCWRC staff were contacted by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office about a group of people at an apartment complex who were seen pulling two bear cubs from a tree and taking selfies with them.

When staff arrived, they were told both cubs had escaped after one of them bit someone. One of the cubs was found in a retention club and was in poor condition, according to NCWRC BearWise Coordinator Ashley Hobbs.

“The cub appeared to be lethargic and frightened. It looked to be favoring one of its front paws and was wet and shivering,” said Hobbs.

The other cub has not been found.

The state agency is reminding everyone to leave bear cubs alone. The public should contact NCWRC if they suspect they’ve encountered an orphaned bear cub. If you believe a cub has been orphaned, do not try to capture it. Instead, give the mother ample room and time to reconnect with her cub.

To avoid hurting yourself or the cub:

Do not handle it Do not attempt to catch it Do not remove it Do not feed it Do take note of your location and call the NC Wildlife Helpline

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.