Key recommendations for strengthening the neutrality of the UN agency helping Palestinian refugees

An independent panel reviewed the neutrality of the U.N. agency helping Palestinian refugees after Israel alleged that a dozen of its employees in Gaza had participated in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks. The panel released its report on Monday and made a number of recommendations for strengthening the neutrality of the agency, known as UNRWA. Among them is a recommendation that UNRWA share staff lists with host countries and Israel that include ID numbers and jobs. In response, host countries and Israel should provide UNRWA with results of their screening and “any red flags.”

