In Tampa, Biden will assail Florida’s six-week abortion ban as he tries to boost his reelection odds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is traveling to Florida to assail the state’s forthcoming six-week abortion ban and similar restrictions nationwide. His reelection campaign believes the ban and a ballot measure that would put abortion protections into the state’s constitution could help energize Democrats in the state. They hope to make Florida — which has become more reliably Republican in the last decade — competitive in the presidential election. But organizers of the abortion ballot measure also say they want it to remain nonpartisan and primarily a local issue, considering that supporters will need large numbers of Republican voters to approve it in November.

