Denver Broncos introduce new uniforms for first time since 1997
By ARNIE STAPLETON
AP Pro Football Writer
DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos unveiled new uniforms Monday with their first major changes since 1997. The “Mile High Collection” maintains the current helmet log and features a total of 10 uniform combinations, four jerseys and three helmets. The collection integrates elements of Colorado’s landscapes, features a new navy metallic satin helmet and introduces a throwback orange uniform that includes the iconic legacy blue “D” helmet, paying tribute to the Orange Crush era and the Broncos’ first Super Bowl appearance in 1977.