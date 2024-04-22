Skip to Content
AP Colorado

Denver Broncos introduce new uniforms for first time since 1997

By
Published 6:54 PM

By ARNIE STAPLETON
AP Pro Football Writer

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos unveiled new uniforms Monday with their first major changes since 1997. The “Mile High Collection” maintains the current helmet log and features a total of 10 uniform combinations, four jerseys and three helmets. The collection integrates elements of Colorado’s landscapes, features a new navy metallic satin helmet and introduces a throwback orange uniform that includes the iconic legacy blue “D” helmet, paying tribute to the Orange Crush era and the Broncos’ first Super Bowl appearance in 1977.

Article Topic Follows: AP Colorado

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content