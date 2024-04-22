Community raises funds for family of brothers attacked by mountain lion in El Dorado County

By Lee Anne Denyer

CAMINO, California (KCRA) — Hundreds of El Dorado County community members came together Sunday to support the family of two brothers attacked by a mountain lion last month.

Taylen Brooks, 21, died after the attack, near Georgetown; His brother, 18-year-old Wyatt Brooks was seriously hurt.

Hundreds filled Jack Russell Farm Brewery for the fundraiser.

“Oh, it is so touching,” said Kylie O’Kennedy, of Jack Russell Farm Brewery. “Everyone has been so wonderful. It really is heartwarming to see everyone want to come out and support these families and just show love.”

Officials said the brothers were antler shed hunting on March 23 in a remote, wooded area of the county when the mountain lion attacked them.

“It’s a horrible thing that happened,” O’Kennedy said.

enean Lubinski, who spoke on behalf of the Brooks family Sunday, has known the family for decades. She said they were all overwhelmed by the support.

“It’s a lot,” she said. “It’s a lot for the family. This is overwhelming to know so many people care.”

Friends and strangers alike paid $15 for an afternoon of music, food, drinks and community. Raffle tickets were also sold and donations were collected.

“We truly couldn’t ask for much more support than this,” Lubinski said.

There will be a spaghetti feed fundraiser at the Elks Lodge in Shingle Springs on Saturday, April 27thto continue raising money for the family of Taylen and Wyatt Brooks. Tickets cost $15.

Organizers said all are welcome.

