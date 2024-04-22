Columbia University extends hybrid classes through end of semester as tense protests prompt safety concerns

By Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — Columbia University faces a seventh day of tense pro-Palestinian demonstrations as solidarity protests have rippled to other colleges and prompted arrests at NYU and Yale. As Passover week began Monday, escalating campus tensions and growing safety concerns among Jewish students have drawn condemnation from donors, leaders and lawmakers, ramping up pressure on the school president to break up the demonstrations. Here’s the latest.

• Columbia goes to hybrid classes amid turmoil: As some students have expressed safety concerns, Columbia said almost all classes on its main campus will be hybrid — technology permitting — until the end of the semester. “Safety is our highest priority as we strive to support our students’ learning and all the required academic operations,” the university said in an announcement Monday night.

• NYU students and faculty arrested as protests proliferate: New York University students and faculty members were arrested during protests on the school’s campus Monday night, police said. The protest was one of several pro-Palestinian demonstrations that have emerged at major US colleges and universities in solidarity with Columbia’s protests, including at Yale, MIT, Harvard and Boston University.

• Jewish students on heightened alert: As the major Jewish holiday of Passover began Monday, Columbia’s Jewish student organizations said they have increased security around their gatherings due to safety concerns, including having a police presence at the campus Jewish cultural center. Before Passover began, a rabbi linked to the university urged students to return home because he believes authorities “cannot guarantee Jewish students’ safety.”

• University president boxed in by dueling sides: The university’s president, Minouche Shafik, is facing immense pressure from alumni and lawmakers to rein in the protests, while others say such action would amount to stifling free speech. The Republican-led House Committee on Education called on Shafik Monday to ask police to clear the encampment and expel or terminate any students or faculty who were involved. But the president is already facing criticism from some faculty over her decision to call in the NYPD to disperse a pro-Palestinian protest last week.

• University may be violating the law, lawmakers say: Several lawmakers, including a contingent of Jewish representatives that visited the campus Monday, argue the university’s lack of action against the protestors may be violating Title IX, a law that protects students from discrimination and harassment based on their race or nationality. Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx has warned university leaders of consequences if they do not rein in the protests.

Students arrested at Yale and NYU protests

As the demonstrations at Columbia have stretched on, smaller protests – some with their own encampments – have emerged at several major colleges and universities, including Yale and NYU, where arrests were made Monday.

At Yale’s campus Monday morning, at least 45 people were arrested and charged with trespassing after refusing to leave an on-campus protest, New Haven police said.

The demonstrators were “advocating for Yale’s divestment from military weapons manufacturers,” a university spokesperson said.

“Students who were arrested also will be referred for Yale disciplinary action, which includes a range of sanctions, such as reprimand, probation, or suspension,” the university said.

On Monday night, NYU students and faculty members were arrested during a demonstration outside its business school near Washington Square Park after “intimidating chants and several antisemitic incidents reported,” a university spokesperson said.

An initial protest of about 50 people began outside the building Monday morning, NYU spokesperson John Beckman said in a statement.

“The University closed access to the plaza, put barriers in place, and made clear that we were not going to allow additional protesters to join because the protests were already considerably disruptive of classes and other operations in schools around the plaza.”

Additional protesters – many the university believe were not affiliated with NYU – pushed through barriers and joined the demonstration Monday afternoon and the school witnessed “disorderly, disruptive, and antagonizing behavior,” the school said.

In a letter to the NYPD, NYU said the demonstrators refused repeated requests to leave and the school requested that police clear the protesters, whom the school considered trespassers, according to a copy of the letter shared by Deputy Police Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry.

A NYPD spokesperson would not confirm how many people have been arrested.

CNN’s Chris Boyette, Holly Yan, Caroll Alvarado, Ramishah Maruf, Chandelis Duster, Nic F. Anderson, Shimon Prokupecz, Matt Egan, Cindy Von Quednow and Robert Ilich contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.