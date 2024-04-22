Catch up on the day’s news: Trump trial testimony, campus protests, Earth Day



👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM, and Happy Earth Day! The world produces about 400 million metric tons of plastic waste each year. Every day, 2,000 truckloads are dumped into oceans, rivers and lakes. CNN’s climate and photography teams took a closer look at where a lot of it ends up.

1️⃣ Trump trial: Prosecutors and Donald Trump’s attorneys delivered opening statements in his criminal hush money trial, and the first witness — a former National Enquirer publisher — was called to testify. A hearing over whether Trump violated a gag order is set for Tuesday morning. 📹 Video: Legal analyst breaks down case

2️⃣ Campus protests: The turmoil at Columbia University ramped up as simmering tensions halted in-person classes and officials scrambled to ease security fears. ➕ At Yale University, police arrested dozens of protesters. 📹 Video: Hear what students have to say

3️⃣ Reproductive rights: Patients have a right to privacy when it comes to their medical information — even when they travel to another state for an abortion, IVF or birth control — federal officials declared in a new rule.

4️⃣ TikTok ban: The company will file a court challenge if Congress passes legislation paving the way to a nationwide ban of the app, a top executive told employees in an internal memo obtained by CNN.

5️⃣ Music streaming: Taylor Swift’s new album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” is breaking records on Spotify, Amazon and Apple.

👀 Fire rescue: Fellow motorists pulled a man from a burning car on the side of a Minnesota highway as flames engulfed the vehicle. The driver reported no injuries.

Rare disease: Coletti rushed her 3-year-old son Vincent to a Chicago hospital, where he tested positive for measles. The US typically only sees several dozen cases a year.

🍎 Weight loss: Regardless of the method you’re using, there will come a day when the numbers on the scale stop going down.

﻿When a couple lost their wedding rings in the middle of the ceremony on a beach in Mexico, two strangers stepped in to save the day.

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Clark, who will play for the Indiana Fever, will wear Nike sneakers.

