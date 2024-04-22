California legislators prepare to vote on a crackdown on utility spending
By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A crackdown on how California utilities spend customers’ money faces a do-or-die vote in the Legislature. Investor-owned utilities aren’t allowed to use money from customers to pay for things like advertising and lobbying. But consumer groups have complained utilities have found ways around these rules. A bill from a Democratic senator aims to clarify those rules and would allow regulators to impose bigger fines for breaking them. Pacific Gas & Electric opposes the bill. The utility says it would eliminate regulators’ discretion to decide which expenses are reasonable for customers to cover.