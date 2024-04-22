Advocates, man who inspired film ‘Bernie’ ask for air conditioning for him and other Texas inmates

HOUSTON (AP) — A legal battle over a lack of air conditioning in Texas prisons is bringing together advocates on the issue and one current inmate who says his health is being endangered by the state’s hot prisons. That inmate is the former mortician whose murder case inspired the movie “Bernie.” Advocates for Texas prisoners asked Monday to join a federal lawsuit filed last year by Bernie Tiede. He’s alleging his life is in danger from being housed in a stifling prison cell without air conditioning. The advocacy groups want to expand the lawsuit on behalf of all Texas prisoners. A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice declined to comment.

