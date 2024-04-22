A warmer start to the work week

Partly cloudy and warm temperatures Monday afternoon... slightly cooler Tuesday

TODAY: A mixture of sun and clouds with highs in the 70s and 80s across southern Colorado. A few stray showers this afternoon are possible.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight with low temperatures in the 40s.

EXTENDED: Slightly cooler Tuesday behind a weak cold front with highs in the 60s. Quickly warmer again Wednesday and Thursday with a return to the 70s and 80s. A couple of upper level lows will bring showers and thunderstorms into the forecast for Friday and Saturday... but only slightly cooler conditions.