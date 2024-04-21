Suspect in killing of Idaho sheriff’s deputy fatally shot by police, authorities say

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say an Idaho sheriff’s deputy is dead after being shot by a driver during a traffic stop in Boise. A man believed to be the shooting suspect was later found and fatally shot by police early Sunday. The Ada County sheriff says 27-year-old Deputy Tobin Bolter was shot as he approached the driver’s window Saturday night and the suspect took off. A police officer shot the suspect after Boise police say he fired at police trying to get him to surrender. Authorities say he is a 65-year-old man who had a misdemeanor arrest warrant. Bolter is Ada County’s first deputy to be killed in the line of duty.

