Puerto Rico Republicans award Trump all 23 of their delegates

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s Republican Party held a district assembly and awarded former President Donald Trump all 23 of their national delegates. About 77% of the 1,340 members that make up the U.S. territory’s Republican Party participated Sunday. That’s according to Angel Cintron, who heads the GOP there. He says they held a caucus-style vote that decided how the delegates to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in July will pledge their votes. As a U.S. territory, Puerto Rico does not participate in the presidential elections but does vote in primaries for the eventual nominees. Trump effectively clinched his party’s nomination earlier this year.

