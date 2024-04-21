One person suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car near South Circle and Winnipeg

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say one person was transported to a local hospital with "life-threatening injuries" after being hit by a car in the area of South Circle Drive and Winnipeg Drive just after 10:20 p.m. on April 20.

According to Colorado Springs Police, officers arrived on-scene around 10:38 p.m. Officers discovered members of American Medical Response and Colorado Springs Fire Department providing medical treatment to the injured pedestrian, before transporting them to a local hospital.

Police say due to the nature of the crash, the Major Crash Team was contacted and assumed the investigation. The driver of the car remained on-scene and cooperated with police during the investigation. Officers add that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.