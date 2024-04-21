Off-duty Chicago police officer identified after being shot, killed while returning home from shift

By Asal Rezaei, Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (WBBM) — An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot and killed after returning home from work in the Gage Park neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 5500 block of South Kedzie Avenue just before 3 a.m. After touring the area, officers drove to the 3100 block of West 56th Street, where the off-duty officer was found outside with gunshot wounds, police said.

CPD Supt. Larry Snelling said the 30-year-old officer was returning home from his shift when he was shot multiple times. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he died.

“Today, that officer was a victim of the type of crime he was working against to keep people safe in this city,” Snelling said.

The officer was a six-year member of the department and would have turned 31 in two days.

Mayor Brandon Johnson, in a statement, identified the fallen officer as Luis M. Huesca of the 5th District/Priority Response Team.

“I met with Officer Huesca’s mother and uncle this morning and assured them that they have the full support of my administration as they deal with this unspeakable loss. Our city is grieving, and our condolences go out to their entire family as well as Luis’ fellow officers and community,” Johnson said.

“My Office of Community Safety, in collaboration with Supt. Larry Snelling and the Chicago Police Department, is committed to putting every resource available toward apprehending anyone involved in this morning’s shooting and bringing them to justice. As the investigation continues, we will provide immediate updates as they become available.”

Supt. Snelling said the officer was wearing his uniform at the time of the shooting. The officer’s vehicle was taken but has since been recovered. Snelling could not confirm if the incident were the result of a carjacking.

The officer is survived by his mother and his uncle.

A procession for the officer was held on Sunday.

