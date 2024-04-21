Lowry, Connor propel Jets to 7-6 playoff win over Avalanche

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Captain Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor each scored twice to propel the Winnipeg Jets to a 7-6 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists and Josh Morrissey and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored. Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves for the Jets, who are on a nine-game win streak. Cale Makar had a goal and two assists for Colorado. Nathan MacKinnon, Artturi Lehkonen, Valeri Nichushkin, Miles Wood and Casey Mittelstadt also scored. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 16 of the 23 shots he faced for Colorado.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.