Jokic, Gilgeous-Alexander and Doncic picked as the NBA’s MVP finalists. Wemby up for 2 trophies, too

Denver’s Nikola Jokic is one step closer to winning a third MVP award in the last four seasons. Victor Wembanyama is surely on his way to a trophy — or maybe two. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might get a couple of his own as well. The NBA revealed the finalists for most of the league’s postseason awards Sunday and Jokic was one of the three top vote-getters in the MVP race. The others: Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dallas’ Luka Doncic. Gilgeous-Alexander is also up for clutch player of the year, and Wembanyama could win rookie of the year and defensive player of the year.

