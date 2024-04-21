Grandmother arrested after allegedly helping granddaughter beat up student

By Emily Keinath

MT. MORRIS TWP., Michigan (WNEM) — A grandmother was arrested on Thursday, April 18 after she allegedly helped her granddaughter beat up another student at a Mt. Morris Township elementary school.

A grandmother was dropped off with her granddaughter at McMonagle Elementary School on Thursday, Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Michael Veach said, adding the pair were buzzed into the building for a behavioral meeting.

Veach said the grandmother saw another girl her granddaughter was having trouble with, so she and her granddaughter followed her into a bathroom.

The grandmother then held down the girl while her granddaughter punched her, Veach said.

The grandmother is lodged at the Genesee County Jail. No names are being released as she is pending arraignment.

Public Relations and Marketing Coordinator of Westwood Heights Schools, Jamal Bransford, said in a statement:

“On Thursday, April 18 an unfortunate incident transpired at McMonagle Elementary School involving a grandparent of a student who managed to circumvent security protocols and gain unauthorized access to the school premises. The Mt. Morris Township Police Department immediately investigated this incident. It is crucial to emphasize that no other children in the school were involved or harmed during this incident.

The safety and security of our students is our topmost concern. Our school administration is diligently implementing all necessary measures to prevent such breaches of security in the future. We are actively collaborating with the Mt. Morris Township Police Department to implement safeguards that will safeguard the well-being of our students and prevent similar incidents from occurring.”

