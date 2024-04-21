A tale of two centers: Jokic is trying to stay on top and Embiid is trying to stay on the court

NEW YORK (AP) — Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid are the NBA’s main men in the middle, the two centers combining for the last three MVP awards in the regular season with perhaps another coming soon. It’s in the postseason where their paths are so different. Jokic led the Denver Nuggets to last year’s NBA title and he appears intent on staying on top. Embiid is just trying to stay on the court. He had knee surgery during the regular season and appeared to reinjure it in Game 1. Jokic and the Nuggets go for a 2-0 lead over the Lakers on Monday, while Embiid and the 76ers try to tie the Knicks. Cleveland hosts Orlando in the other Game 2.

