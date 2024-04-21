2 young siblings killed at child’s birthday party when car drives into building in Michigan, police say

By Emma Tucker and Raja Razek, CNN

(CNN) — An 8-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother were killed, and at least nine others were seriously injured at a child’s birthday party at a boat club in Newport, Michigan, on Saturday when a driver drove through the building where the celebration was taking place, authorities said.

A 66-year-old woman, who authorities allege was intoxicated while operating the vehicle, was taken into police custody and is being held at the Monroe County Jail, Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said at a Saturday news conference. The two children were pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

The vehicle crashed into Swan Boat Club around 3 p.m. Saturday and came to a stop about 25 feet inside the building, where a young child’s birthday party was being held, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Sunday.

Responders provided first-aid to 15 victims and nine were transported by ambulance or helicopter to hospitals, the release said. Other victims sought medical treatment on their own.

Three children and six adults were left with “serious life-threatening injuries,” according to Goodnough, who was visibly emotional during the news conference.

The driver, who authorities are not yet identifying publicly, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, and is likely facing additional charges as the investigation continues, the sheriff said.

The Swan Boat Club, which is located on Lake Erie, about 30 miles south of Detroit, asked people not to visit Saturday so emergency vehicles could get through. The club is closed until further notice.

“Please keep everyone involved in your thoughts and prayers. We thank everyone for their concern and prayers,” the boat club said in a statement.

Chris Boyette contributed to this report.