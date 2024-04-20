Rapids use pair of own goals to beat Dallas 2-1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Rapids used own goals by FC Dallas’ Sebastien Ibeagha to close out the first half and Sam Junqua early in the second to post a 2-1 victory. Colorado (4-2-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime on Ibeagha’s gaffe in the 45th minute. Junqua’s misplay came four minutes into the second half. Dallas (1-5-2) made things interesting when rookie forward Petar Musa found the net in the 87th minute for his first career goal.

