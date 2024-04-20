Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. finds the court is his refuge from his brothers’ troubles

DENVER (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. checked his thoughts at the bench and used the court as his safe place. He said it wasn’t easy to keep his focus from drifting toward his younger brother, Jontay, who was banned by the NBA in a gambling probe last week. Or his other brother, Coban, who was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for a fatal drunken driving crash. But the sixth-year pro nicknamed “MPJ” kept thinking of his Denver Nuggets teammates who have taken him under their wing. Porter delivered a 19-point, eight-rebound, two-block performance for the Nuggets in a 114-103 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night in Game 1 of their first-round series.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.