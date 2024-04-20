Longtime AP journalist, newspaper publisher John Brewer dies at age 76

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — Longtime publisher and Associated Press journalist John Brewer has died. He was 76. Brewer’s close friend Randy Johnson says the two were on their annual fly fishing trip in Montana on Friday when the boat Brewer was in hit a submerged log and flipped over. Johnson says Brewer could not be saved and drowned. Brewer retired in 2015 after nearly 18 years as editor and publisher of the Peninsula Daily News in Port Angeles, Washington. From 1969-1988, he was a reporter, bureau chief and executive for the AP in Seattle, Los Angeles and New York, and spent a decade overseeing syndication for The New York Times.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.