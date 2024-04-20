In character: Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic shows up to game dressed like “Gru” from “Despicable Me”

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic arrived in character for a first-round playoff game Saturday night. That character was “Gru,” the protagonist from the “Despicable Me” movies. Jokic, the two-time NBA MVP for the Denver Nuggets, wore the same pants and signature wrap-around striped scarf as “Gru.” It was a hit on social media, with the Nuggets posting, “going to play basketball or going to steal the moon?” Jokic and the Nuggets opened their title defense against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.