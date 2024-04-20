Conditions improve for students shot in Maryland park on ‘senior skip day’

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Police say three of the five youths shot in a suburban Washington, D.C., park during a high school “senior skip day” gathering have been released from the hospital, while the condition of the most seriously injured student has improved. The Greenbelt, Maryland, police department is still seeking information about Friday’s shootings in Schrom Hills Park. No arrests had been announced as of Saturday. The Greenbelt police chief says several hundred students were at the park having a water gun fight — an annual tradition of sorts for high school seniors in the area. Officers already monitoring the event heard eight to 10 gunshots.

