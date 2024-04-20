Castillo shuts down Rockies, Raleigh homers as Seattle beats Colorado 7-0 in 33-degree cold

DENVER (AP) — Luis Castillo pitched two-hit ball over seven sinnings to win for the first time in five starts this season, Cal Raleigh homered among a career-high four hits and the Seattle Mariners overcame intermittent rain and snow to beat the Colorado Rockies 7-0. Julio Rodríguez added four hits and two RBIs for the Mariners, who sent the Rockies to a sixth consecutive loss and dropped Colorado to 4-16 _ with four of the losses shutouts. Temperature at first pitch was 33 degrees and dropped to 31 during the game.

