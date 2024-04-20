A sticky bomb explodes in Kabul, killing 1 and wounding 3 in a mostly Shiite Hazara neighbourhood

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A police official in Kabul says a sticky bomb has killed one person and wounded three others. Saturday evening’s blast happened in the mostly Shiite neighborhood of Kot-e-Sangi, a bustling commercial and residential area. The bomb was attached to a car and killed the driver. The police official didn’t say if those wounded were passengers. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion is likely to fall on the Islamic State group. Its affiliate in the region has in the past carried out attacks targeting Shiites, whom IS considers to be apostates.

