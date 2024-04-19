Sudan’s horrific war is being fueled by weapons from foreign supporters of rival generals, UN says
By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. political chief says the year-old war in Sudan between rival generals vying for power has sparked “a crisis of epic proportions” fueled by weapons from foreign supporters who continue to flout U.N. sanctions aimed at helping end the conflict. Undersecretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo told the U.N. Security Council on Friday that “this is illegal, it is immoral, and it must stop.” The African Union’s Mohamed Ibn Chambas said external support for the warring parties “is the elephant in the room.” DiCarlo painted a dire picture of the war’s impact — over 14,000 people killed, tens of thousands wounded, looming famine with 25 million people in need of life-saving assistance, and over 8.6 million forced to flee their homes.