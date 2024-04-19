Rockies’ Kyle Freeland out up to 6 weeks with elbow injury. He says pitch clock may have been factor
By JACK MAGRUDER
Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland is expected to miss between one month and six weeks because of a strained left elbow and says the pitch clock may have been a factor. Freeland said the elbow issue is not related to a right shoulder injury sustained this week during a collision at home plate as a pinch runner. Atlanta’s Spencer Strider and Cleveland’s Shane Bieber are among the pitchers who will miss the season following elbow injuries.