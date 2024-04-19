Skip to Content
AP Colorado

Rockies’ Kyle Freeland out up to 6 weeks with elbow injury. He says pitch clock may have been factor

By
Published 5:37 PM

By JACK MAGRUDER
Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland is expected to miss between one month and six weeks because of a strained left elbow and says the pitch clock may have been a factor. Freeland said the elbow issue is not related to a right shoulder injury sustained this week during a collision at home plate as a pinch runner. Atlanta’s Spencer Strider and Cleveland’s Shane Bieber are among the pitchers who will miss the season following elbow injuries.

Article Topic Follows: AP Colorado

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content