Prosecutor won’t bring charges against Wisconsin lawmaker over fundraising scheme

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin prosecutor says she won’t bring charges against a Republican lawmaker accused of trying to evade state campaign finance laws in order to unseat the powerful speaker of the Assembly. Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper said Friday she would not be filing felony charges against Rep. Janel Brandtjen as was recommended by the bipartisan Wisconsin Ethics Commission. She is the fourth county prosecutor to decide against filing charges against former President Donald Trump’s fundraising committee, Brandtjen and others involved in the effort to unseat Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. Ultimately, the state attorney general, Democrat Josh Kaul, could be asked to prosecute the cases.

