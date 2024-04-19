Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. heads into playoffs against Lakers after trying week for family
By ARNIE STAPLETON
AP Sports Writer
DENVER (AP) — Michael Porter Jr.’s teammates on the Denver Nuggets say their starting forward seems to be handling his family’s troubles well as the team heads into the playoffs. Porter has one younger brother who was banned by the NBA in a gambling probe and another who was sentenced to six years in prison for a fatal drunken driving crash. The Nuggets say they have faith Porter will be focused and ready to help them defend their NBA title beginning with Game 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.