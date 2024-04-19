Mexican families searching for missing relatives unite to draw attention to their plight
By FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ
Associated Press
TEPOTZOTLAN, Mexico (AP) — Dozens of women and men have searched a garbage dump and other sites outside Mexico’s capital for missing loved ones without the protection of authorities. The action Friday was part of a nationwide effort to raise the profile of those who risk their lives to find others. Under a blazing sun and amid foul odors, they searched a dump in the town of Tepotzotlan, in Mexico state, which hugs Mexico City on three sides. Hundreds of collectives across Mexico are participating in search operations this weekend to draw attention to the work they are left to do in a county with nearly 100,000 people registered as missing.