Large tree falls on top of van; no injuries reported

MIAMI (WSVN) — A large tree fell on top of a van in a neighborhood in Little Havana.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene at 1510 SW 13th St., where the large tree lay on top of the van and blocked the roadway, Thursday afternoon.

“I’m the neighbor across the street from where this tree fell from,” said a resident. “This happened around 10:45. No wind. I think it was because of termites. The neighbors called about it. Nobody has done anything.”

7News spoke with the owner of the van after the tree fell on his vehicle.

“I never thought a tree would fall on my van,” Antonio Rodriguez said. ” I love my van. It’s old.”

Rodriguez heard the first noises that would change his day. After the tree came crashing down, he heard workers cutting it down.

The incident blocked most of Southwest 13th Street for hours.

According to Rodriguez, he’s called the City of Miami several times because he was concerned about the condition of the tree and was worried that one day this exact thing would happen.

“But I know we call so many times,” he said. “The city is responsible for this one, and for what we have in all of Miami.”

The Miami Police quickly responded by sending trucks and police to the scene to assist with the removal of the large, old tree.

No injuries were reported.

Although he’s van was damaged, Rodriguez is just thankful that no one got hurt.

“A lot of people walk here in the morning. A lot of people,” he said. “Thank God nobody was out here.”

